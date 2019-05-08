Home Cities Chennai

89000 commuters used share auto, taxi services of Metro Rail in last 2 months

Nearly 89,000 commuters used share auto and taxi services provided by Chennai Metro Rail for last mile connectivity in March and April. 

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 89,000 commuters used share auto and taxi services provided by Chennai Metro Rail for last mile connectivity in March and April. Officials said after the AG DMS to Washermenpet stretch was opened in February, people using metro rail services and in turn, feeder services had gone up.

Since the services were started in August 2018 in eight metro stations, 3.03 lakh commuters have used the feeder service, said a release. The Share Auto Feeder services are running on designated feeder routes with a flat tariff of Rs 10. Similarly, the Share Taxi feeder services operate from five selected Metro stations.

Share Auto services continue to be popular among passengers as 35,715 persons in March and 38.680 people in April used this mode of transport from metro stations. During both months, totally 24,000 used the share auto service from Guindy station alone. 

Whereas, around 12,000 commuters travelled by share taxi services. While compared to previous months, more people have started using this service as well. Around 3,000 people had made use of these services from AG DMS station alone in these two months. Revision of ticket prices of share auto and taxi services and metro rail tickets also contributed to the increase in passenger usage.

