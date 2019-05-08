Home Cities Chennai

Keeping up with demands, Chennai colleges to offer a variety of courses soon

New ones like PG degrees in Data Science, Defence & Strategic Studies on the cards.

Published: 08th May 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Colleges in the city will offer many new courses to students from this academic session. Keeping an eye on the need of the market, colleges here have decided to start a wide range of innovative courses like post-graduate degrees in Data Science to Defence and Strategic Studies and have sought permission from the University of Madras for the same.

“Many colleges have applied to start courses in many new streams and after inspecting the necessary infrastructure, we have provided approval to the affiliated colleges. It is a good trend that colleges are providing new courses to the students which will make them more employable,” said Vice Chancellor of University of Madras, P Duraisamy.The vice chancellor said that after looking at the response of the students towards these new courses in its affiliated colleges, the varsity will encourage other colleges to start similar interesting courses. 

This year, the university has provided approval to start the following new courses in these colleges: 
MA in International studies in Women’s Christian College, BA in Business Economics and B.Sc in IT in New College, MSc in Data Science in Loyola College, MA in Defence and Strategic Studies in Guru Nanak College, BVoc in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, B.Voc in Tourism and Hospitality, MA in HRM in Stella Maris College, BA Sanskrit in Sri Sankara Arts and Science College, BCom in Professional Accounting, BSc Psychology, MCom (CS) in SDNB Vaishnav College, BCom (Finance and Taxation) and BCom Marketing Management in DG Vaishnav College, informed the vice chancellor.

Academicians have expressed that starting such innovative courses and providing skills and exposure to the students to meet the need of the market, is the need of the hour. “With changing times, we need to upgrade the courses.The defence corridor will come up soon in the State and there will a lot of job opportunities in the sector. Courses like Defence and Strategic Studies will be very much in demand,” said a faculty of a city college. 

Response
V-C of University of Madras said after looking at the response towards these new courses in its affiliated colleges, varsity will encourage other colleges to start similar courses

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Data Science Defence and Strategic Studies University of Madras
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp