Engineering student held for mobile snatching in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old engineering student was caught by the public at Villivakkam on Monday in connection with a chain snatching incident.

On Monday, around 9 pm, M Saveetha, a student of a private college was walking at SIDCO Nagar junction talking on the phone when two men on a bike snatched her phone and sped away, said a police officer. The public, however, chased and caught them.

When the public rounded them up, one man who was riding the bike lost control and fell while the other escaped with the phone.

The arrested was identified as Premkumar Karunakaran, a first-year engineering student. His accomplice Seeni (21) is stated to be absconding.

Villivakkam police have registered a case and are investigating.

