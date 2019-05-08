Home Cities Chennai

Expect delays on Chennai - Jolarpettai section trains upto 3 hours from May 9 to 12

To facilitate engineering between Vinnamangalam and Gudiyatham, trains operated in Jolarpettai- Chennai section will be delayed by 60 minutes to three hours from May 9 to 12.  

Published: 08th May 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering between Vinnamangalam and Gudiyatham, trains operated in Jolarpettai- Chennai section will be delayed by 60 minutes to three hours from May 9 to 12.  

May 9 
A release said, KSR Bengaluru - Chennai AC Double Decker Express will be stopped at Vinnamangalam for about 80 minutes, while Alappuzha - Dhanbad Express will be regulated at Vaniyambadi for 70 minutes. Similarly, KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Brindavan Express and Mysuru - Chennai Shatabdi Express will stop at Jolarpettai for 80 and 25 minutes respectively 

May 10 
KSR Bengaluru - Chennai AC Double Decker Express to be stopped at Ambur for 80 minutes and Alappuzha - Dhanbad Express to be regulated at Vinnamangalam for 65 minutes.
KSR Bengaluru -Chennai Brindavan Express to be halted at Vaniyambadi for 60 minutes and Mysuru - Chennai Shatabdi Express to be stopped at Jolarpettai for 25 minutes.

May 11
KSR Bengaluru - Arakkonam Passenger partially cancelled between Jolarpettai - Arakkonam. The train will run from KSR Bengaluru to Jolarpettai only. This train will run as passenger special from Jolarpettai to Arakkonam after cancellation of Line Block.

Mysuru - Dharbanga Bagmati Express to be stopped at Ambur for 190 minutes. 
KSR Bengaluru - Kakinada port Seshadri Express and Howrah - Yesvantpur Duronto Express to be delayed at Vinnamangalam for 95 and 200 minutes respectively. 
Chennai - Mangalore Central West Coast Express will be stopped at Valathoor for 100 minutes and Hyderabad - Kochuveli special fare special will be made to halt in Katpadi - Jolarpettai section during a suitable time.

May 12 
KSR Bengaluru - Arakkonam Passenger partially cancelled between Jolarpettai - Arakkonam. This train will run from KSR Bengaluru to Jolarpettai. 
It will run as passenger special from Jolarpettai to Arakkonam after cancellation of Line Block.
Yesvantpur - Howrah Duronto Express to be stopped at Vinnamangalam for 120 minutes and KSR Bengaluru - Kakinada port Seshadri Express to be delayed at Vaniyambadi for 100 minutes.
Howrah - Yesvantpur Duronto Express to be regulated at Pachakuppam for 195 minutes and  Chennai - Mangalore Central West Coast Express to be stopped at Melpatti for about 90 minutes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railways train timings
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp