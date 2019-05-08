Expect delays on Chennai - Jolarpettai section trains upto 3 hours from May 9 to 12

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering between Vinnamangalam and Gudiyatham, trains operated in Jolarpettai- Chennai section will be delayed by 60 minutes to three hours from May 9 to 12.

May 9

A release said, KSR Bengaluru - Chennai AC Double Decker Express will be stopped at Vinnamangalam for about 80 minutes, while Alappuzha - Dhanbad Express will be regulated at Vaniyambadi for 70 minutes. Similarly, KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Brindavan Express and Mysuru - Chennai Shatabdi Express will stop at Jolarpettai for 80 and 25 minutes respectively

May 10

KSR Bengaluru - Chennai AC Double Decker Express to be stopped at Ambur for 80 minutes and Alappuzha - Dhanbad Express to be regulated at Vinnamangalam for 65 minutes.

KSR Bengaluru -Chennai Brindavan Express to be halted at Vaniyambadi for 60 minutes and Mysuru - Chennai Shatabdi Express to be stopped at Jolarpettai for 25 minutes.

May 11

KSR Bengaluru - Arakkonam Passenger partially cancelled between Jolarpettai - Arakkonam. The train will run from KSR Bengaluru to Jolarpettai only. This train will run as passenger special from Jolarpettai to Arakkonam after cancellation of Line Block.

Mysuru - Dharbanga Bagmati Express to be stopped at Ambur for 190 minutes.

KSR Bengaluru - Kakinada port Seshadri Express and Howrah - Yesvantpur Duronto Express to be delayed at Vinnamangalam for 95 and 200 minutes respectively.

Chennai - Mangalore Central West Coast Express will be stopped at Valathoor for 100 minutes and Hyderabad - Kochuveli special fare special will be made to halt in Katpadi - Jolarpettai section during a suitable time.

May 12

KSR Bengaluru - Arakkonam Passenger partially cancelled between Jolarpettai - Arakkonam. This train will run from KSR Bengaluru to Jolarpettai.

It will run as passenger special from Jolarpettai to Arakkonam after cancellation of Line Block.

Yesvantpur - Howrah Duronto Express to be stopped at Vinnamangalam for 120 minutes and KSR Bengaluru - Kakinada port Seshadri Express to be delayed at Vaniyambadi for 100 minutes.

Howrah - Yesvantpur Duronto Express to be regulated at Pachakuppam for 195 minutes and Chennai - Mangalore Central West Coast Express to be stopped at Melpatti for about 90 minutes.