Four injured in brawl at Perambur park

CHENNAI: Four persons were injured in a clash at Perambur park here on Monday night. Police said Rajendran (21) of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at Perambur was playing cricket with his friends in the ground. When one Vijay went past him on a motorbike, Rajendran is said to have verbally abused him. Angered by this Vijay arrived with his father Sakthivel, friends Vignesh and Nagaraj and a clash ensued.

In the melee, Rajendran, Nagaraj, Kumar and Vijay sustained injuries. Vijay’s father Sakthivel was a history-sheeter, police said. The injured were admitted at Kilpauk Medical College hospital. The ICF police filed a case and are investigating.

Rs 35000 stolen from temple hundial

Chennai: Around Rs 35,000 cash was allegedly stolen from the hundial of a temple at Nanganallur on Monday night. According to the police, Gurumoorthy, who works as a priest at Sri Vallabha Vinayagar temple, had opened the temple on Tuesday morning only to find at least Rs 35,000 stolen from the hundial. Based on his complaint, the Madipakkam police registered a case and further investigations are on. Police said that this is the third time this year, the temple hundial is being robbed.