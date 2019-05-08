Petition for representation in university syndicate
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice on a writ plea for a direction to the authorities concerned to provide adequate representation to the members of the management of private colleges in the syndicate of universities.
Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana issued the notice, when the petition from the Association of Self Financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu came up for hearing.