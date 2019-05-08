Son seeks CB-CID probe into father’s death, suspects foul play

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rohin Kumar, son of one Palanisamy, has moved the Madras High Court to order a CB-CID probe into the death of his father, who had been hitherto working with lottery baron Santiago Martin.

In his petition, Kumar alleged that his father was murdered. He prayed for re-postmortem of the body, which is now kept in the Government General Hospital in Coimbatore.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing before a vacation bench on Wednesday.

According to the petitioner, Income-Tax officials had raided the house of Martin and in the course of interrogation, his father was asked to appear before the officials for interrogation on May 3 last. He left home around 7am on that day, but he never returned.

Kumar alleged that his father did not commit suicide as claimed by the police. He was done to death. The injuries found on the body proved that he was subjected to torture. Besides pleading for initiation of action under SC/ST Act, he prayed for a CB-CID probe into the death and another postmortem by a team of doctors of his choice.