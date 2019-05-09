60 minutes, 108 dishes, one unique record

SP Kirthana By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Silence weighs down the air and everyone stays still in anticipation. Standing behind her countertop on her terrace, chef Saraswathi N waits for the jury to announce. At 10:18 am, she swiftly begins cutting vegetables and preparing cookers, the sound of metal clanging and the fragrance of spices cooking in simmering oil fills the air. By 11.18 am, Saraswathi prepared 108 dishes.

A feat that can be nerve-wracking, Saraswathi N, who created the Universal Achievers Book of Records by preparing 75 plus dishes in an hour says it takes physical as well as a lot of mental strength to conquer such a challenge. Saraswathi, born in Kerala and studied in Chennai lived in Coimbatore for three years. After her marriage, she moved to Thrissur in Kerala but she continues to visit the textile city of Coimbatore often. She has been passionate about cooking from childhood. “My mother made traditional foods and my father loved experimenting. He used to go to hotels and replicate those foods at home but with a twist,” she says.

Saraswathi used to help her father by cutting vegetables and tossing rotis on the tawa when she was just five. “When I was in class 3, I started cooking. My parents used to stand behind me and guide me throughout the process. They have always encouraged me to do what I am passionate about,” she shares.

After a sabbatical, she started cooking again in 2000. Even though she follows YouTube channels and cookbooks for recipe ideas, she believes in giving a unique touch. “I cook only vegetarian dishes of both south Indian and north Indian cuisine,” says the 45-year-old chef.

Her skill to fuse traditional sweets with modern desserts has been appreciated by family and friends. She bakes cakes with sweets like athirasam, kesari, soan papdi, Mysore pak, jalebi etc. Recently in a cooking competition which was held in Kochi, she won the first prize in the categories of healthy baking and signature cake baking.

For the past two years, Saraswathi was keen to set a record. In 2017, she enquired with Limca Book of Records about the procedure. “Creating a record or record breaking is not easy. It needs physical and mental strength. I was going through past records and was awestruck by those. I also have a Facebook page called Sachus Kitchen and have posted around 450 recipes till date,” she says.

Her friend on social media, Alsy Alfred Jose, introduced her to Universal Achievers Book of Records. “When I enquired about it, I was given the option to choose to create a record of making 75 plus dishes in one hour either as an individual or with a team. I chose the former,” she says.

When she was asked to prepare 75 plus dishes, she decided to prepare 100 dishes in one hour. “Planning and organisational skills helped me to perform better. Instead of preparing the same recipes with different flavours, I made around 20 idli and dosa varieties, 20 snacks, juices, milkshakes, puttu, sweet, six varieties of cupcakes, four flavours of black tea, three kinds of pastas and soups in one hour,” she shares.

Sharing her apprehension, she says, “I was a little nervous in the beginning, but on the day of the event, I was confident and was sure to give my best.”

After her achievement, she has been flooded with appreciation from chefs in Coimbatore and Kerala.