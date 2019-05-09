65-yr-old slips into under-construction sump, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old man allegedly slipped into a sump and died at Ayanavaram on Wednesday evening. Police said, Madusudanan, a resident of New Street, Ayanavaram, had gone to buy oil from a trader at NMK Street in the same locality. “As he was waiting to buy the oil, he accidentally slipped into a sump that was under construction.

The iron rods that were in the site, injured his head, killing him on the spot,” said a police officer. The staff at the shop called the fire and rescue department and a fire engine from Villivakkam rushed to the spot and took out the victim. The body was sent to the government hospital for autopsy and later handed over to his family. A case has been registered against the oil trader, Sabapathy, 75, and further investigations are on.