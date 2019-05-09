A hunt for reality that transcends all thoughts and fragmented existence

Jiddu Krishnamurty By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Probably you know what is actually taking place in the world — utter chaos, disorder, violence, extreme forms of brutality, riots ending up in war. Our lives are extraordinarily difficult, confused and contradictory, not only in ourselves — inside the skin as it were — but also outwardly. There is utter destruction. All the values are changing from day-to-day, there is no respect, no authority, and nobody has faith in anything whatsoever; neither in the Church, nor in the establishment, nor in any philosophy. So one is left absolutely to oneself to find out what one is to do in this chaotic world. What is the right action? — if there is such a thing as right action.

There is violence of every kind, not only outwardly but also in our relationship with each other. There are infinite nationalistic and religious divisions between people, each against the other. Seeing this vast confusion, this immense sorrow, what are you to do? Can you look to anybody to tell you what to do? — to the priest, to the specialist, to the analyst? They have not brought about peace or happiness.

If you assume the responsibility of your own authority as an individual because you no longer have any faith in outward authority — we are using the word ‘authority’ advisedly in a particular sense of that word — then you as an individual, will you look for your own authority inwardly?

But you are not an individual, you are not sane, because you are broken up, fragmented in yourself; you are in contradiction with yourself, separated, therefore you are not an individual at all. So out of this fragmentation how can you ask that one fragment assume authority over the other fragments?

To find out what to do in a world that is so confused, so brutal, so utterly unhappy, we have to examine not only what living is — actually as it is, but also we have to understand what love is; and what it means to die. We have to understand what man has been trying to find out for thousands of years: ‘Is there a reality which transcends all thought?’.

Until you understand the complexity of this, to say, ‘What am I to do with regard to a particular fragment?’has no meaning. You have to understand the whole of existence, not just a part of it; however tiresome, agonising, brutal that part is, you have to see the whole picture — the picture of what love is, what meditation is, if there is such a thing as God, what it means to live. We have to understand this phenomenon of existence as a whole. Only then can you ask the question, ‘What am I to do?’ And if you see this whole picture, probably you will never ask that question — then you will be living and then the living is the right action.