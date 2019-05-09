Chennai kids lift Street Child Cricket World Cup

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Street children from Chennai have lifted the first-ever Street Child Cricket World Cup (SCCWC) that was held in London’s Lord’s cricket ground.

The team consisted of eight players – four from Chennai and four from Mumbai for what is called the ‘Street Twenty’ cricket.

The players from Chennai- Paulraj (17), Nagalakshmi (17), Monisha (14) and Suryaprakash (17) were selected from city-based NGO Karunalaya who also trained them for the tournament. Paulraj, whose parents run a street tiffin stall, was captain of the team.

N Paul Sunder Singh, founder and secretary of Karunalaya, told Express, “The finals was between our team and England. Team England won the toss and elected to bat. We finished the game at 47 runs while they scored 43.” Paulraj had been the top performer throughout the tournament, he said.

The children had the chance to experience the welcome extended traditionally to national teams at the Lord’s.

“They hosted us at the Indian Team’s usual dressing room. They told us where Rahul Dravid sat when he scored his century here in 2011. The children sat in the same place before they went out to play,” said Paul.

In a statement, Karunalaya said Monisha from Chennai, who spoke at the general assembly in Thomas Lord’s suite, was quoted as saying, “If you respect us, you will listen to us (street children). If you listen to us, you will protect us. Please protect us.”