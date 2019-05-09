Home Cities Chennai

Disabled prof alleges harassment by Chennai cop

Nathan had gone to the stadium to watch the IPL match and said he was trying to find a parking space closer to the stadium since it was difficult for him to walk long distances.

Published: 09th May 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepak Nathan, a disabled person and an activist for rights of persons with disabilities and an assistant professor at Loyola College, has accused a police officer of using derogatory words towards him when he was trying to find a parking space at the Chepauk cricket stadium on Tuesday. 

“Despite having a valid ticket, the police officer lashed at me and asked me to leave. Will these police officers ever understand disabled people need parking?” Nathan wrote on his Facebook post. He even posted a video of the incident.

A senior police officer said that the officer behaved that way because of the traffic jam caused in the peak hour due to Nathan’s car moving in the wrong direction. He said the entry was denied since Nathan did not have a parking pass inside the stadium.

As there was a big crowd near the gate where Nathan was trying to enter, assistant commissioner Jayaraman had told him to immediately move. Police sources said Jayaraman had phoned Nathan and apologised. Another senior police officer deputed a few personnel to help Nathan access the stadium, but police said he rejected the offers.

