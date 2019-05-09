Home Cities Chennai

Listen to what your gut says

Published: 09th May 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bottles of pineapple tepache, beet kvass, ginger ale, green tea kombucha caught our attention at a recent pop-up. Probiotic drinks — made of friendly bacteria and microorganisms to provide health benefits when consumed, generally by improving or restoring the gut flora — have found a loyal audience in the city. We spoke to Abha Appasamy, the founder of the year-old brand Abha’s Probiotics

“I’ve been reading up on probiotics for many years. My husband was hospitalised for a serious intestinal infection two years ago. I was looking for alternatives to rebuild a damaged gut ecosystem and came across kefir (a fermented milk drink). This rekindled my interest in probiotics. I prepared my first bottle of kombucha last February. Meanwhile, my posts on Facebook about the health benefits of probiotics, a relatively new market, garnered interest among many. This motivated me to start a brand. I also retail in organic stores and gourmet market around the city,” said Abha who incorporates probiotics into her family’s diet.

Hibiscus kombucha, Korean Kimchi and milk kefir are among the other products she sells. She has sourced and learned traditional recipes from all around the world. Kombucha from China, beetroot kvass from Russia, and pineapple from Mexico. “The drinks are available in 200 ml and 500 ml. They’re refreshing and useful for detoxification. The time for preparation, process, and culture depends on the drink. It takes four to six days for beetroot and pineapple drinks, kombucha takes from a week to 10 days, and kefir takes 48 hours. The drinks are prepared in batches as per demand and stored in suitable temperature conditions to maintain the balance of compositions.” Each bottle has a set of instructions to be followed stuck behind. If a drink is too strong for your taste then they can be consumed in small portions mixed with regular juices.

The drinks are vegetarian, packed in eco-friendly and recyclable glasses, and are said to be free of preservatives. “Feedback from clients helps me to come up with more varieties. It has helped people with digestion, body pain and boosting immunity. Each person shares their benefits with me based on their experience.” The preparation is at home and it is labour-intensive.

The shelf life for milk kefir is two months. Other drinks have a shelf life of a few months from the date of manufacturing. She has recently introduced probiotic hummus and sauerkraut. “Each drink consists of different strains of microorganisms. We’re prone to stomach issues and dehydration during summer. These drinks are a quick energy boost and good for stomach ailments and digestive issues.” Abha’s drinks are popular among fitness enthusiasts, elderly, and youngsters.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp