Listen to what your gut says

CHENNAI: Bottles of pineapple tepache, beet kvass, ginger ale, green tea kombucha caught our attention at a recent pop-up. Probiotic drinks — made of friendly bacteria and microorganisms to provide health benefits when consumed, generally by improving or restoring the gut flora — have found a loyal audience in the city. We spoke to Abha Appasamy, the founder of the year-old brand Abha’s Probiotics

“I’ve been reading up on probiotics for many years. My husband was hospitalised for a serious intestinal infection two years ago. I was looking for alternatives to rebuild a damaged gut ecosystem and came across kefir (a fermented milk drink). This rekindled my interest in probiotics. I prepared my first bottle of kombucha last February. Meanwhile, my posts on Facebook about the health benefits of probiotics, a relatively new market, garnered interest among many. This motivated me to start a brand. I also retail in organic stores and gourmet market around the city,” said Abha who incorporates probiotics into her family’s diet.

Hibiscus kombucha, Korean Kimchi and milk kefir are among the other products she sells. She has sourced and learned traditional recipes from all around the world. Kombucha from China, beetroot kvass from Russia, and pineapple from Mexico. “The drinks are available in 200 ml and 500 ml. They’re refreshing and useful for detoxification. The time for preparation, process, and culture depends on the drink. It takes four to six days for beetroot and pineapple drinks, kombucha takes from a week to 10 days, and kefir takes 48 hours. The drinks are prepared in batches as per demand and stored in suitable temperature conditions to maintain the balance of compositions.” Each bottle has a set of instructions to be followed stuck behind. If a drink is too strong for your taste then they can be consumed in small portions mixed with regular juices.

The drinks are vegetarian, packed in eco-friendly and recyclable glasses, and are said to be free of preservatives. “Feedback from clients helps me to come up with more varieties. It has helped people with digestion, body pain and boosting immunity. Each person shares their benefits with me based on their experience.” The preparation is at home and it is labour-intensive.

The shelf life for milk kefir is two months. Other drinks have a shelf life of a few months from the date of manufacturing. She has recently introduced probiotic hummus and sauerkraut. “Each drink consists of different strains of microorganisms. We’re prone to stomach issues and dehydration during summer. These drinks are a quick energy boost and good for stomach ailments and digestive issues.” Abha’s drinks are popular among fitness enthusiasts, elderly, and youngsters.