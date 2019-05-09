Nature’s magic: Turn a pencil into a plant

Home Cities Chennai

These pencils come with a cap at the end, enclosing the seeds

By Keerthana M Sundaram
CHENNAI: Entrepreneurs and companies are coming up with different ideas to recycle products. Green India, a company from Virudhunagar, in Madurai which has opened an outlet in Aarapalayam, is producing pencils that contain plant seeds at one end, instead of a rubber tip. These pencils are also made of recycled papers which make them more eco-friendly. 

Nagarajan R was into travel business but switched to production of eco-friendly products after his father’s demise. “In 2015, when the government was encouraging people to come up with innovative eco-friendly products, I wanted to try my hand at it too. My niece told me that this concept of paper pencils was becoming increasingly popular abroad. The same year, I started producing pencils that were made of used newspapers, invitations, posters and exam papers,” he says.

These pencils also come with a cap at the end, enclosing the seeds. “Four or five seeds of the same or different plants are put in a transparent capsule made of gelatin and is attached to the pencil. We mostly go for seeds of flowering plants and vegetable plants. Once the pencil is used completely, it can be sown in the soil. In the initial stages, it was difficult to market these pencils. I visited schools across the state and explained its benefits to children. With the support of a few schools, I was also able to reach out to cities outside the state. At present, we are supplying this stationery across India,” he says. 
They also produce colour pencils and pens. They are sold for `2.50 and `4 per piece respectively. The paper pencils and paper pens with seeds are sold for `5 and `6 per piece respectively. With a group of 12 members, Green India has set up its factory in Virudhunagar. It has a capacity to produce around 50,000 pencils per day.

“Students or their parents hardly have time to explore when they go for stationery shopping. Hence, the best way to promote eco-friendly goods is through educational institutions and workplaces,” he shares. They make sure to revisit institutions and distribute their items. Students, who plant these seeds and show the sapling to the team, receive complementary gifts like jute bags, cotton bags or other plastic-alternative items. Green India has taken part in several eco-friendly exhibitions held across the nation. They also produce invitation made from recycled papers. 

