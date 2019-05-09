Home Cities Chennai

Navy officer attacks policeman on midnight patrol, booked

All the four arrested were said to be posted at Kochi and were in Chennai for the last few days

Published: 09th May 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Navy officer in the rank of Lieutenant Commander, has been booked on charges of assaulting a police head constable after they both allegedly got into a fistfight on Tuesday night near a tea shop at Triplicane. Police said the Navy officer, identified as Lieutenant Commander Ashuthosh, was having tea and was smoking along with three others near a tea shop on Anna Salai around midnight when a patrol team asked the shopkeeper to close down the shop.

The police team had also asked the four to move away from the spot, to which Ashuthosh is believed to have refused and passed a few comments in Hindi. Following this, it is believed that head constable Dinesh Kumar and Ashuthosh entered into a fistfight and the police took all four to the Triplicane police station.

Police said only during the enquiry at the police station, they found that all four were serving in the Navy. All four were said to be posted at Kochi and were in Chennai for the last few days. Based on the complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar, Ashuthosh has been booked and further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp