‘Sew’ much love

CHENNAI: As you walk down to the basement of Fountain Plaza, the signage Kut of Klass demands your attention. Mannequins sporting tailor-made gowns stand on both sides of the shop. You open the door to find Munir E Mahomed, the unassuming owner, sitting and flipping through designs and trends. Embroidered blouses and drapes, sewing tools, accessories, satin tapes, beads and stones are found all over the place. For someone who set foot in the fashion industry 50 years ago, Munir is humble and amiable.

Chowpatty to Chennai

Munir began his career in 1968 when he was 17-years-old. He had no professional training in designing or stitching. “I mastered the art from my aunts who worked with erstwhile big names in Bollywood including actresses Hema Malini and Rekha. I used to spend hours observing the way they interact, take the measurement and get the work done. With encouragement from them and practical experience, I opened a shop in then Bombay with a tailor master and assistant. There was no looking back,” says Munir.

A majority of his clientele were men and a small population of women. Designs from movies were his inspiration. He explored bold colours with stripes, prints and embroideries on men’s t-shirts. “Mumbai was a dreamland. We were ahead of all the other cities and were even called the fashion capital. Unfortunately, mine was the only shop in a Hindu locality. Being a Muslim, I was forced to move out of the city after the Babri Masjid incident,” he recalls.

In a happy place

Munir moved to Chennai 20 years back. After studying the local market for a year, he opened a shop in Fountain Plaza along with his wife, Dilshad, who he says is instrumental behind his success. Within a year they expanded it to eight shops. He claims to be the first tailor to set up a shop in Fountain Plaza.

His wife used to sit in the adjacent shop and cater to different sets of customers. The duo claim that they were the first to bring the concept of fabric sets — kurta, pyjama, and dupatta in the city. This concept made mixing and matching apparels easier.

Hand embroidery is their forte. Chikankari and zardosi work have earned them a fan following in the city. Once in a while materials are sourced from Mumbai to give customers a variety in fabrics.

“Women were initially hesitant. But I opened up and ensured they felt comfortable while taking measurements. The rapport with patrons has grown and they treat me like a family, member,” says Munir who runs three outlets in the same mall.

Munir’s clientele is spread across the globe and he frequently receives bulk orders. He oozes confidence when he says that the Chennai market has developed from what it used to be ten years back. “I do not approve of a piece of clothing unless it’s stitched to perfection. I want them to be proud of their tailor. Unless I’m sure about a particular stitch I do not take it up,” shares Munir.

Stay unique

Actors to doctors continue to walk into his unit. “People want the right fit. They do not want repetition in designs. This is the main reason they opt to get clothes stitched here,” smiles Munir.

He also recalls how people would bring pictures of an actress/model wearing a particular dress and demand a replica. “Now with the Internet, numerous patterns are available a click away. This profession demands my presence all the time. My clients would walk away if I’m not there. They will know that the master has changed if they don’t get the perfect fit,” he says.

With a plethora of boutiques mushrooming in the city, Munir says that he wants to stay unique. “My clients ask me to open one. But I don’t have any such aspirations. Tailoring will always be in demand. The profession has also taught me to not judge clients by their appearance. Customers are full of surprises,” he smiles.