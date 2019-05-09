Home Cities Chennai

Shining like a diamond for generations 

Amarendran Vummidi, managing partner, VBJ talks about his organic growth in the jewellery business and taking over the heirloom brand 

Published: 09th May 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Amarendran came back to Chennai in 1997 and joined the family business  Ashwin Prasath

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: He is a fourth-generation diamond merchant, but life was not handed over on a silver platter to 45-year-old Amarendran Vummidi, managing partner of Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ). It was after years of extensive research in several countries, including Belgium — the capital of the diamond industry — that he took over the heirloom brand. In a conversation with CE, he tells us about his journey.
 
When did your family step into this business?
My great grandfather, Vummidi Bangaru Chetty started selling diamonds in a small village called Pallikonda, back in 1890. Later in the 1900s, he set up a store at Govindappa Naicken street in Chennai. It was called Vummidi Bangaru Chetty as, during those days, the name was synonymous with the job they do. Nobody had to mention the work they did. It was later renamed as Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers in 1980 when the shop was shifted to Anna Salai, parallel to Gemini flyover. 

What were you doing before you got into the diamond business?
I finished my MBA in Belgium, which is one of the largest diamond markets in the world, and also finished a gemology course in 1996. I worked in one of the Indian companies there and gained a lot of exposure about how different people from different countries look at diamonds. It was interesting. I later came back to Chennai in 1997 and joined the family business. 

How do people from across the globe relate to diamonds?
Americans look at diamonds as an emotion. They don’t care about its quality. Europeans want the rock to be lustrous whereas Indians go for diamonds that are perfectly cut and spotless. This knowledge helped me a lot in my business.

How was the demand for diamonds when you joined VBJ?
From 1999 till 2008, the market grew by two digits every year. That was when the economy also boomed. Diamond was the only luxury which gave one the same value for money at that point in time. So, all metropolitan cities were ready to spend. Though the demand has reduced today, it is still good. 

What is the specialty of VBJ?
All the jewels here are our own creation. Currently, we have our own creative and productivity centre. So, a complete guarantee of the products is provided in terms of the finish, 22-carat and hygiene. Also, from a long time, we have been doing adornments and have catered to different countries including Singapore, the US and Australia.

After joining the firm as a fourth-generation entrepreneur, what changes did you bring about?
Everything evolves naturally. All you should do is not resist change. Previously, there was no concept of customer satisfaction. But now, it is one of the most crucial aspects of business. So, we trained the salesmen and modernised the designs. Also, we are now on the digital platform. 

What are your future plans?
Time is running much faster than we assume it is. We have three branches including the ones in Anna Nagar and Bengaluru. So, we want to continue adapting to changing trends and take steps towards the betterment of our service. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp