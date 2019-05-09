Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: SI placed under suspension for not registering case

He allegedly didn't register a case even after 60 days since a visually impaired person claimed to have been hit by an unidentified vehicle at Anna Nagar.

Published: 09th May 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

The police said that CCTV footage had captured the attackers and they were making efforts to nab them.
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector, attached to the Anna Nagar police station, has been placed under suspension for not registering a case even after 60 days since a visually impaired person claimed to have been hit by an unidentified vehicle at Anna Nagar.

On February 24, Antony of T P Chathiram, along with his wife Mary, went to a church in Kilpauk and were on their way back. “The duo were standing on the roadside, when an unidentified vehicle rammed into him and he sustained a fracture on his right hand and was undergoing treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College.”

Two days after he was discharged from the hospital, he filed a case with the Anna Nagar police station that failed to register an FIR and probe the case. On Tuesday, he submitted a petition at the city police commissionerate and a probe was ordered. The traffic sub-inspector, Mohan, who was found to have failed to register a complaint, and he was placed under suspension.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna Nagar police station Anna Nagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp