Chennai: SI placed under suspension for not registering case

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector, attached to the Anna Nagar police station, has been placed under suspension for not registering a case even after 60 days since a visually impaired person claimed to have been hit by an unidentified vehicle at Anna Nagar.

On February 24, Antony of T P Chathiram, along with his wife Mary, went to a church in Kilpauk and were on their way back. “The duo were standing on the roadside, when an unidentified vehicle rammed into him and he sustained a fracture on his right hand and was undergoing treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College.”

Two days after he was discharged from the hospital, he filed a case with the Anna Nagar police station that failed to register an FIR and probe the case. On Tuesday, he submitted a petition at the city police commissionerate and a probe was ordered. The traffic sub-inspector, Mohan, who was found to have failed to register a complaint, and he was placed under suspension.