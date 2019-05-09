Three years, 31k followers — a glittery tale

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: What started as a part-time endeavour for Tina Jain at the age of 17 became a profession before she knew it. Alongside pursuing BBA at Ethiraj College, she started Daivik Fashions, an online jewellery brand in 2016. “My mother advised me to sell jewellery as it is a wide market and is always in demand. People always want to be up to date with all the latest trends. My basic motto was to learn and grow. I chose to run the business online because it has a touch of professionalism and a personalised approach,” she says. Almost three years later, her Instagram account has around 31.6 thousand followers. 

Tina decided to take this up as her profession only if she got at least one order. “Initially, it was difficult to find a customer base because of the cut-throat competition, and the lack of support I received from my relatives. However, my mother has been a pillar of strength for me. My relatives used to tell me to ‘chill’, spend time with friends and have fun like other teenagers. But they didn’t realise that I was having fun in my own way. They began to accept me and my work eventually when they realised that I was taking care of my expenses and everything related to the business — from dealings to couriers to photo shoots. Now, Daivik Fashions defines me,” she shares.

Tina remembers her very first order even today. “It was a blue moon-shaped earring — I got an order for it after I uploaded the image. I remember selling it for `300 and feeling very proud of myself,” she says.
Initially, Tina was not adept with the nuances of running a business. “I didn’t even know how to pack orders. I eventually moved to customised boxes and bubble wrap. I started writing personalised quotes with each order. I spoke to people in the shopping streets of Chennai, Jaipur, Nagpur, and other cities to get an idea of the products and pricing. Everything started falling into place and people started messaging me about their stock. They wanted to collaborate and started sending me their catalogues. This trust grew stronger over the years,” she says.    

The 21-year-old has collaborated with celebrities like Yaashika Aanand, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nakshatra Nagesh. “The most memorable experience was when I collaborated with Priya Prakash Varrier. I also worked with the stylist of the movie Boomerang, who picked jewellery for their promotional event from my collection. Most promotions I get is all because of word of mouth and satisfied customers.”
Tina was recently nominated for Best Entrepreneur 2019 by Ellis Media Works and the results are expected shortly. “I was busy at work and when I received the message. It felt surreal to see my hard work get paid off. I have had my ups and downs. I’ve stayed positive and worked harder. My confidence helped me get through tough times,” she says.

