Twenty five years of ‘dot’ting your forehead 

CHENNAI: Round, oval, with and without stones, multi-coloured to traditional hues — we are at Sri Binddi in Fountain Plaza, a store that has been selling only bindis for 25 years.
“I started the shop with `500 back then. Our fame has spread mainly through word of mouth by clients and celebrities who purchase from us. The trends for bindi keep changing every month. I have to see what is being sold well in the local market and place my orders accordingly,” says Vassant B Modi, the owner of the shop who is also an energy consultant and cosmic healer.
The shop is also popular for its liquid sindoor and Shingar in white, black and maroon.

Spoilt for choice 
The shop houses 6,000 designs. The multi-coloured bindis have made a comeback this season, Modi tells us. It is popular among college and school kids. Besides the fascinating offer, the affordable price range of `5 to `400 ensures a steady flow of bindi lovers. 
While the shop sources its bindi from Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, they also make in-house designs as per client preference. Tiny forceps are used to meticulously arrange coloured stones on the desired design using a specific glue to keep them intact. Geometric, tribal, vertical, snake, layered, stone, designer, and bridal patterns are among the common choices, says Modi.

 “Our bindis are reusable. A tinge of lipstick can be used as a glue to increase the lifespan of your bindi. When patrons from Singapore, Malaysia, and other foreign countries come, they buy in bulk for a few thousands. Some stick to the same design for years. Others like to explore. People come with saris, jewellery to look for matching bindi. Our collection has garnered fans from all age groups and localities,” said an assistant who has been working at the shop for 19 years.

Healing properties
“We categorise bindis on the basis of the purpose like wedding, reception, daily use and office. The cost and intricacy in work depend on the use. No design is repeated. Additionally, our bindi is said to have healing properties. I study the aura of a person before wearing one and after, and the readings differ. This is why many customers say that they feel peaceful after wearing one. Bindi on the forehead is also said to bring mental stability. Some people buy on auspicious days. They are also choosy about the number of bindis on a sheet which varies from five to 20,” he said.

