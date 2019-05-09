Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When a group of food lovers meet, all they discuss is new restaurants, local trends and cuisines. This is apt for the administrators of Where Chennai Eats, which claims to be the second largest non-commercial food page on social media in the country with close to two lakh members. A scroll down the page will update you on all kinds of eateries in various pockets of the city. The page is manned by five foodies — Roshan K Thomas, Manoaj Lazar, Vidhya Chandrasekaran, Gopinath Rajendran and Karthik Ganapathy.

“It began as the Chennai Food Guide in times of Orkut. The Facebook version started five years back. We’ve had numerous requests regarding advertisements and collaborations. We’ve had episodes with scammers and spammers. To avoid all this trouble, we prepared a pinned post on rules and regulations of the group that also mentions different acts,” said Roshan.

Blogging scene

The page allows members to post pictures of the items tasted at a specific restaurant, describe the food, location and the bill with an approximate cost. It has been instrumental in exposing hidden gems in the city to people. “We’re particular about posting the bills. People accuse us of demanding money for review and eating food for free. We get nothing out of this page. It’s merely for passion. Earlier we used to try out an item and write about it in detail. Pictures used to be clicked with DSLR cameras. People would stare at us. Nowadays, Instagram is a happening place. It boils down to whether the picture is Instagram-worthy with a one-line caption and hashtags,” said Vidhya Chandrasekaran.

In the name of food critics

The group does not allow links to personal blogs, posting invites or anything political. However, they do give suggestions for wedding catering

services. The group is active and within a click, you get a set of recommendations not only in Chennai but also for places abroad.

“An analytic breakdown shows an equal contribution from male and female members. To be a member, an individual’s profile has to be at least a year old on Facebook. We ensure that no particular restaurant is targetted with negative reviews. With experience, we can identify which posts can get ugly if left unattended. We also know people from restaurants. They report to us if our group has been referred to them in the name of reviewing. As the count increases, we do keep removing members in case of incidents being reported. Food is a sensitive business,” said Manoaj.

Food streets

With the mushrooming of food streets across the city, the options to explore multiple choices within a single vicinity has multiplied. “People need variety. If a group of friends go to a food street, everybody’s choice is met. That’s the case with families. People are in a rush for work. They’re lazy to cook and hence get them parcelled at these fast-moving joints. Swiggy is another boom,” said Vidhya.

Cuisine and trends

Patrons have opened up their palate to international cuisines. They’re aware of what they eat and the ingredients that go into it. “Pan-Asian seems to be doing well. However, we also notice that some restaurants shut their doors quite sooner than the rest. The business depends on the type of people who visit and the locality. Maintaining quality is the toughest part. People are going back to roots with organic food. Start-ups offering home-cooked meals is trending among working professionals. Having said all this, biryani is still our favourite,” said Vidhya.

Moving forward

The food business has become much sought after among entrepreneurs. People are mindful about the pricing and portions served.

“We did have great restaurants in the 80s and 90s. Foreigners tried their luck by opening eateries at our local markets. However, we did not have a platform to disseminate information back then. One way in which social media has helped us is that we all can stay updated with the best options in the city — right from pushcarts to five-star hotels,” said Roshan.