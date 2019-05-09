Youth sets up educational centre, equips students with life skills 

Keerthana M Sundaram By

CHENNAI: When Aristotle wrote — educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all — he was perhaps scripting the story of Yogesh Karthick from Madurai. This 29-year-old engineer is changing the educational landscape of the city through his social initiative called Kalari, which equips students with life skills and transforms them into responsible individuals.

After pursuing his engineering degree, Yogesh worked in a few private companies until 2013. But his heart desired to reach out to the community. He wanted to contribute.

“I always believed that education is the best way to build a peaceful and sustainable society, but our education system obstructs kids from joyful learning and acquirement of skills. Hence, I decided to come up with an alternate centre for education, arts and innovation with the support from a few friends and volunteers. In the initial phase, we organised several meetings with government school teachers, headmasters and other educational activists in the city to come up with a framework or syllabus that concentrated on a set of fundamental life skills. In August 2013, we started working with children at the Balar Illam, a children’s home in Nagamalai, Pudhukottai. We indulged them in activity-based learning during the weekends and our motive was to keep it stress-free,” he says.

The initial positive results goaded Yogesh and his team to fine-tune their approach. They reached out to more homes and schools. In 2014, they named the initiative as Kalari which means ‘a place to learn’ in Tamil. They also have an evening centre in T Kallupatti to help kids from the villages of Solaipatti, Papanaickanpatti and T Kallupatti in extra-curricular activities.

Apart from its free sessions at government schools and children’s homes, Kalari also reaches out to private schools through its paid sessions. It conducts many two-day summer camps, paid and free, during the months of April and May, every year.