Home Cities Chennai

Last chance to clear your arrears: Anna University

The university, on Thursday, decided to conduct a special examination in November or December for these students with arrears to help them clear their arrears and get the degree.

Published: 10th May 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University (File | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has decided to give one last chance to students who have exhausted the maximum chances to clear their arrears, to complete the course, university Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa has said.

The university has decided to conduct a special examination in November or December for these students with arrears to help them clear their arrears and get the degree.

Along with students of undergraduate courses, post-graduate students will also be eligible for the benefit.  

“We are giving one last opportunity to the students, who did not manage to complete the course due to backlog of arrears, by conducting special exam for them. The students should study well, clear their arrears and get their degrees as it is their last chance to complete the course,” he said.

Varsity sources said over 30,000 students with arrears will be benefitted by this decision. Officials added that detailed information about the examination will be provided in the university’s website at the right time.

The important decision was taken at the syndicate meeting of Anna University on Thursday.  As per regulations, students should complete their course within seven years. They are eligible to get degrees only if they clear all the arrear subjects within seven years, (the four year course period and additional three years after completion of the course). However, students who are not able to complete the course within seven years have been pleading the varsity authorities to show leniency towards them.

Adding to it, the syndicate on Thursday also approved the new rule which allows students to write arrears immediately in the following semester exams.

As per current regulations in place, a student who has failed in an exam during an odd or even semester can appear for the arrear exam only in the next odd or even semester. As per 2017 regulations, students who fail in theory course can reappear only along with regular students when that course is offered next time.

It was also decided to hold a supplementary exam for eighth-semester students who have arrears in one subject.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University MK Surappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp