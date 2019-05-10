Last chance to clear your arrears: Anna University

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has decided to give one last chance to students who have exhausted the maximum chances to clear their arrears, to complete the course, university Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa has said.

The university has decided to conduct a special examination in November or December for these students with arrears to help them clear their arrears and get the degree.

Along with students of undergraduate courses, post-graduate students will also be eligible for the benefit.

“We are giving one last opportunity to the students, who did not manage to complete the course due to backlog of arrears, by conducting special exam for them. The students should study well, clear their arrears and get their degrees as it is their last chance to complete the course,” he said.

Varsity sources said over 30,000 students with arrears will be benefitted by this decision. Officials added that detailed information about the examination will be provided in the university’s website at the right time.

The important decision was taken at the syndicate meeting of Anna University on Thursday. As per regulations, students should complete their course within seven years. They are eligible to get degrees only if they clear all the arrear subjects within seven years, (the four year course period and additional three years after completion of the course). However, students who are not able to complete the course within seven years have been pleading the varsity authorities to show leniency towards them.

Adding to it, the syndicate on Thursday also approved the new rule which allows students to write arrears immediately in the following semester exams.

As per current regulations in place, a student who has failed in an exam during an odd or even semester can appear for the arrear exam only in the next odd or even semester. As per 2017 regulations, students who fail in theory course can reappear only along with regular students when that course is offered next time.

It was also decided to hold a supplementary exam for eighth-semester students who have arrears in one subject.