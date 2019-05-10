Power supply to Billroth Hospital to be cut for flouting norms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of the Madras High Court has directed TANGEDCO to disconnect by May 31 the power supply given to Billroth Hospital in Shenoy Nagar, for illegal construction beyond the fourth floor.

The bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and Subramonium Prasad gave the directive while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from P Krishnan of Arumbakkam on Thursday.

“Since the construction beyond the fourth floor of the hospital is illegal, it is restrained from admitting any new patients beyond the fourth floor, which is directed to be sealed till the disposal of writ petition,” the bench said, adding that the patients in the extra floors may be shifted to any other hospital.

According to the petitioner, one of his family members took treatment in the hospital and while so, he noticed poor infrastructure facilities and blatant violations of the statutory norms in the eight-storey building which is called ‘S’ block. Alleging that the CMDA and the Greater Chennai Corporation had sanctioned approval for constructing a building with basement, ground floor plus three floors with a total built-up area of 31,237 sq.ft., the petitioner said that the hospital had constructed ten floors including the basement and the ground floor with a total built-up area of 1,08,008 sq.ft which is more than thrice the approved area. The basement, which has to be used for parking purpose only, is used for providing chemotherapy and radiology treatment in utter violation of the rules. There is no ramp facility also. In case of any unfortunate fire accident, there is no space for passage of fire vehicles.

The license to operate the lift was given by the Inspector of Lifts only up to three floors, but the hospital is operating the same for the entire eight floors in direct violation of the statutory mandates, the petitioner contended. The bench also appointed advocate T Mohan as the Advocate-Commissioner to inspect the hospital and file a report. “A duty is cast upon the authorities to ensure that the provisions of Town and Country Planning Act are not violated.” The direction was given keeping in mind the patients’ interest, it said.