Produce Palanisami’s autopsy video: HC

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Government Pleader to produce the RDO report relating to the death of Palanisamy, an associate of lottery baron Santiago Martin and the videograph of the autopsy already done on the body, by May 15.

The bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and Subramonium Prasad gave the direction, when the petition from Rohin Kumar, son of Palanisamy, seeking a CB-CID probe into his father’s death, came up on Thursday.

The judges said that further orders can be passed only after going through the RDO report and viewing the video of the autopsy.

Till such time the same are produced, the body should be kept in the mortuary at the Government Hospital in Coimbatore, the judges added and posted the matter to May 15. In his petition, Rohin alleged his father was murdered.