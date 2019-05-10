‘V K Sasikala can appear via video-conference’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Video-Conference facility can be used in the case pending before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court in Egmore against V K Sasikala, the Madras High Court said on Thursday.

Justice Anand Venkatesh permitted Sasikala to appear before the lower court judge through video-conference on May 13 for questioning under Section 313, CrPC.

The case was filed by Enforcement Directorate against her in a matter relating to the procurement of transponders for Jaya TV Private Limited from persons outside India, who have not authorised dealers in foreign exchange. Sasikala’s senior counsel told the judge that she had already been allowed to appear through video conferencing. But the subsequent presiding officer found some defects in the procedure and directed the appearance of the petitioner in person now.