Home Cities Chennai

‘V K Sasikala can appear via video-conference’

Justice Anand Venkatesh permitted Sasikala to appear before the lower court judge through video-conference on May 13 for questioning under Section 313, CrPC. 

Published: 10th May 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala at the MLAs and MP meet held at Headquarters on Friday in Chennai.(P Jawahar | EPS)

V K Sasikala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Video-Conference facility can be used in the case pending before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court in Egmore against V K Sasikala, the Madras High Court said on Thursday.

Justice Anand Venkatesh permitted Sasikala to appear before the lower court judge through video-conference on May 13 for questioning under Section 313, CrPC. 

The case was filed by Enforcement Directorate against her in a matter relating to the procurement of transponders for Jaya TV Private Limited from persons outside India, who have not authorised dealers in foreign exchange. Sasikala’s senior counsel told the judge that she had already been allowed to appear through video conferencing. But the subsequent presiding officer found some defects in the procedure and directed the appearance of the petitioner in person now. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V K Sasikala Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp