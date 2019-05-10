Temporary staff to get one mark for one year service rules Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Temporary employees working/worked in various departments of the lower judiciary are entitled to one mark for one year of service with a ceiling limit of 10 marks, the Madras High Court has held.

A division bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and R M T Teekaa Raman fixed the bonus mark while disposing of a batch of 40 writ petitions from D Revathi and others on April 30.

The bench also extended till May 10 the last date for submission of applications for temporary employees.

The petitioners’ counsel R Y George Williams and others told the judges that their clients would be satisfied in case a directive is given to consider their cases along with others for appointment by giving them age relaxation and preference. Accordingly, the bench modified the age limit. The selection process will include a written test and interview in the ratio of 70:30.