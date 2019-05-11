Home Cities Chennai

Australian warship HMAS Toowoomba on visit to Chennai to boost ties

Australia and India have a shared commitment to safe and open access to the Indo-Pacific region, fostering trade and commerce.

Published: 11th May 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Australian warship HMAS Toowoomba

Australian warship HMAS Toowoomba (Photo | Andrew Goledzinowski Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI:  An Australian warship HMAS Toowoomba has docked at the Chennai port here as part of the Australia's commitment to promote regional maritime security and cooperation between the two countries.

Toowoomba's six-day visit to the city follows the success of AUSINDEX 2019 which featured the largest-ever Australian defence force to visit India, a press release from the Australian Consulate said here.

The visit of warships is in line with the 2017 Foreign Policy White Paper's placement of India at the 'front rank' of Australia's international partnerships.

Toowoomba would participate in 'Exercise La Perouse' in the Bay of Bengal aiming to enhance interoperability, build partner capacity and strengthen the professional relationships with regional nations, the release said.

The ship is commanded by Commander Mithcell Livingstone who is an alumnus of Indian Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He is heading a 184 officers on-board the ship.

On the visit to Chennai, Livingstone said, "Our visit presents a great opportunity to further strengthen relations with our Indian Ocean neighbours soon after the success of AUSINDEX 2019 while enabling newly joined Junior Sailors their first opportunity to experience the vibrant culture of Southern India".

Australia and India have a shared commitment to safe and open access to the Indo-Pacific region, fostering trade and commerce.

To assist the process, the government of Australia routinely commits a Royal Australian navy vessel and personnel to support the US-led combined maritime forces to defeat terrorism, prevent piracy, encourage regional cooperation and promote a safe maritime environment, the release said.

Toowoomba would be here till May 15, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai HMAS Toowoomba Australian warship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp