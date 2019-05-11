Home Cities Chennai

Jolly Rovers bag title of TNCA Senior Division league

 Alwarpet wicketkeeper-batsman R Kavin wagged a lone battle in the drawn final scoring 73. He along with Jaganath added 93 runs for the seventh wicket. 

Published: 11th May 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

TNCA Senior Division League was held at IIT-Chemplast grounds  D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on B Aparajith’s 4/56, Jolly Rovers claimed first innings lead of 117 runs over Alwarpet CC and won the TNCA Senior Division league title by virtue of first-innings lead, at the IIT-Chemplast grounds here on Friday.  Alwarpet wicketkeeper-batsman R Kavin wagged a lone battle in the drawn final scoring 73. He along with Jaganath added 93 runs for the seventh wicket. 
Aparajith ended Kavin’s resistance by castling him. This is Jolly Rovers 20th First Division title in the TNCA league. Aparajith was their standout performer this season with 1,281 runs and 18 wickets.

Brief scores: Final
Jolly Rovers 434/3 decl in 148 ovs drew with Alwarpet CC 317 all out in 98.3 ovs (S Akash Sivan 40, Md. Adnan Khan 42, R Kavin 73, RS Jaganath Sinivas 54, B Aparajith 4/56).

Arif shines
A Aarif’s 77 propelled Swaraj Cricket Club to five-wicket victory over Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club in the TNCA Second Division Elite Group semifinals.

Brief scores:
II-Division: ‘Elite’ Semifinals: Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 236/6 in 50 ovs (St. Natarajan 51 n.o., R. Mithun 42 n.o., Lalit Yadav 40, Varun Narendar 32, Yash Pal Singh 31) lost to Swaraj Cricket Club 237/5 in 46 ovs (A. Aarif 77, V.A. Jagadeesh 37 n.o., Y. Sunny Kumar Singh 30). DSS Club 199 all out in 49.5 ovs 
(Daryl S Ferraio 78, S. Boopalan 38 n.o., R.D. Ashwin Kumar 4/47)  lost to AG’s Office Recreation Club 203/6 in 40.3 ovs ( M. Adithyan 85, S. Dinesh 49).

Cricket tourney
The Harrington Cricket Academy will be organising a state level U-17 round robin league cricket tournament for academies and clubs from May 14. 
The league matches will be 30-over-per-side affairs while the final will be a 40-over-per-side match. All the matches will played at Reddy MN Greens grounds and Santhoshpuram grounds. 
Boys born on or after September 1, 2002  and studying in 11th standard or below are eligible to play in the tournament. Entries close on May 12. For further details contact: 9384610083; 9444012725.

Venkateshwara advances
Venkateshwara Rao of SVS Club defeated Abdul Saif of Q-tricks 3-1 in the first round of the SVS-N Manimaran and Kishan Kothari Memorial Open snooker tournament.

Results:
Venkateswara Rao (SVS) bt Abdul Saif (Q-tricks) 15-38, 53,24, 52-42, 50-17; Hrithick (Pot Black) bt Karthikeya Kumar (MRC) 59-8, 19-63, 55-47, 29-44, 52-47; Ajees (Cue Zone) bt  Ashant (SVS) 65-2, 63-8, 68-13; Vijay (Cue Zone) bt Rajesh (MRC) 63-31, 46-59, 42-54, 70-36, 47-39; Sultan (Impact) bt Basheer (Q Ball City) 53-45, 54-21, 19-57, 61-22.

