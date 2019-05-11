Home Cities Chennai

Mastering moments of ‘Yes, I can’

Debolina with her mother

By Debolina Chakraborty
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On weekdays, 11-year-old Debolina Chakraborty would return home after school, carefully open her house door, do her chores and wait until her father or mother returned from work. On this Mother’s Day, she pens down lessons of independence and self-reliance taught by her mother — even when she was away at work

“There is nothing called ‘I can’t,’” she said with a trace of irritation in her voice. She was getting late for work. 
“But, mum it’s really difficult,” I said, in a nagging tone.
“Okay, one last time I will show you and next time when you do it yourself, I am going to get you a big chocobar,” said my mother, the annoyance disappearing into her warm smile. 
That was all the motivation I needed on that day. After 17 years, that 10-year-old girl can now tie her shoelaces without upsetting her mother. It might be a banal incident, but these were my lessons in being on my own. 

My mother didn’t have a 9 to 5 job. She started off as a staff nurse at the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur. She had three different rigorous shifts, which often sapped her energy. I saw her losing weight rapidly. But no sweat ever stopped her from waking up at 5 am to wield the ladle in her hands that cooked meals and packed lunchboxes for my brother, father and me. This multi-tasking didn’t pause even on days when her shift started at 2 pm. 

My father contributed, too. On days when she had early morning or night shifts, my father enthusiastically served us a breakfast of burnt toasts and omlette, which we gobbled, hiding our giggles. There was no reason to complain. This was love on a platter by my father. 
Yes, a home with working parents. Difficult? Absolutely.What is not in this world?
A sad and lonely childhood? No!
My mother successfully passed on her keep-the-child-within-you-alive gene to me. Be it blowing bubbles or following the trail of a butterfly, she taught me to enjoy the small joys just like the accomplishment of life goals. No wonder then that my 52-year-old mother is still curious and fearless to explore the unknown. 

Making impromptu plans remains one of her special powers. I still remember those foggy nights when we used to force our father to stop his scooter at our favourite softy corner. The bone-chilling cold of Jamshedpur nights didn’t deter us from having that melt -in-our-mouth. 
Her confidence to be comfortable in her own skin has always left me in awe of her. 
Mind you, before self-love became a hashtag, she was the first one to give her teenage daughter a lesson or two on that. I often used to complain about my frizzy hair and how unattractive I looked. “Remember one thing. If you want to dress up, do it for yourself,” was always her advice to me. 
Empowering, right?

That’s what I feel when I recall those days when she juggled between a strenuous job and a pesky teenager. My first crush, my first heartbreak, my rants about all the wrongs in society and my depression — my mother knows it all. She is my diary in human form. And, trust me when I say that I never felt any bitterness when she worked long hours, because she would come back with stories from her world. 
I have never seen her dwell over any failure. Despite all the ups and downs in her career of over 30 years, she — a sister-in-charge now — leads a team of 30 staff nurses and enjoys going to work without flinching.  

With a distance of 1,588 km between us now, our chit-chat sessions are mostly restricted to weekends. She still recognises the tension in my voice when I say everything is fine. But, she trusts that her daughter will stay afloat just like she did. 

