New-age tech rooms for the new-age pupil in Sindhi Model School of Excellence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sindhi Educational Society is opening their new CBSE School, Sindhi Model School of Excellence in Tiruverkadu. Stalwarts in the educational scene of Chennai over the last 20 years and proud directors of the Sindhi Model Senior Secondary School, Kellys, Sindhi Model Matric Higher Secondary School, Chetpet, and Sindhi College, Tiruverkadu, the Sindhi Trust recently unveiled their latest project adjacent to their college campus, spread over 4.5 acres.

The Sindhi Model School of Excellence encourages prodigious achievement, and boasts world-class infrastructure — all classrooms are equipped with smart boards and connectivity to off-campus educational sources, in line with the government’s drive. The school has independent playgrounds, and facilities for students with disabilities. The school has set up exclusive labs for robotics, language, and Mathematics. In continuation of the school’s vision of 360-degree development of the child, a world-class auditorium, indoor and outdoor sports arenas and an e-learning enabled library has been incorporated in the premises.

The school has commenced admissions for academic year 2019-20 from LKG up to class 6.