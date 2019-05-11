No stay on ad hoc panel for TFPC rules Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to stay an order dated May 8 last, of the Deputy Registrar of Societies, Chennai Central in Royapettah, who is also the Special Officer of the Tamil Film Producers Council in Thousandlights, forming an ad hoc panel to run the affairs of the council.

When the miscellaneous petition from the TFPC, by its president, came up before the vacation judge S Vaidyanathan on Friday, the Additional Advocate-General submitted that the ad hoc panel is only to assist the Special Officer and it is only the SO who will administer the entire affairs of the council.

Recording the submission, the judge posted the matter for further hearing next week. Originally, by an order dated April 26 this year, the secretary, State Commercial Taxes and Registration department, had appointed the Deputy Registrar of Societies as the Special Officer to run the council. Challenging it, the council moved the High Court which directed the other parties in the case to file their counters by May 7.