Registrar-General rapped for floating norms

Published: 11th May 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After indicting the Registrar-General of the High Court for giving seniority to a woman staff overlooking that of the others, a division bench of the High Court set aside his order dated October 15, 2018.

“Taking note of the attendant facts and circumstances of the present case, this court comes to an inescapable conclusion that the impugned order dated October 15, 2018, is in negation of the principles of natural justice, warranting interference in the hands of this court under judicial review jurisdiction,” the bench of Justices M Venugopal (since retired) and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy has said.

The bench was allowing two writ petitions from S Malar and 17 others and another one from N Sivakumar and three others, challenging the October 15, 2018, order of the RG, which re-fixed the seniority of K Ezhil in the cadre of court officer/section officer/appeal examiner below one P Eswaramoorthy and above Malar. 

It also prayed for a direction to the RG to refix the seniority of Ezhil below the petitioners.

Registrar-General High Court

