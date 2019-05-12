Four held for robbing workers at knifepoint in Avadi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four persons have been arrested after they allegedly barged into a house and robbed four men out of seven cellphones at knife-point at Avadi on Thursday afternoon. Police said four men from Bihar were staying in a rented house at MGR Nagar, Avadi.

“They worked in a private company at Ambattur Industrial Estate. On Thursday afternoon, they were at home when five masked men entered their house, threatened them at knife-point and robbed seven mobile phones from them and escaped,”a police officer said.

A complaint was filed with Avadi police station. With the help of CCTV footage, Manikandan,19, Jaysatheesh, 23, Senthil Kumar,19 and Sanjay Kannan, 19 were arrested. Four cell phones were recovered. A hunt is on for Arun, 22.

A similar incident occurred on Thursday night when a man allegedly robbed a five- sovereign chain at knife-point from a home alone woman at Peravallur.