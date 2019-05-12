Garbage at Elephant Gate cleared

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a report in TNIE on garbage and medical waste being dumped on Elephant Gate flyover, Zone 5 of Greater Chennai Corporation cleared the garbage on Saturday.

“To prevent people from dumping garbage again, we will conduct awareness programs, set up boards displaying ‘do not dump garbage’ and keep extra garbage disposal bins in the zone,’’ said the zonal officer of Royapuram.

“We have also intimated the local police to keep a patrol vehicle at both entrances of the flyover to prevent people from dumping garbage illegally at night”, the official added.