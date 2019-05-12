Revenge plan: Chennai girl has boyfriend abducted, assaulted and robbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a scene straight out of movies, a 20-year-old girl allegedly hired three men to attack her boyfriend near Anna Nagar because he took away her cell phone and hit her with a helmet, recently.

The girl, G Vasavi, who is settled in the US along with her parents, had come down to India a few days back, for some work and also to meet her boyfriend.

On Thursday night at around 11.15, the victim, Navith was riding his two-wheeler towards his house, when three men on a motorbike intercepted him. “Two men got off the bike and got on to Navith’s bike. While the third man followed them on his bike. They took him to Mogappair and Madhavaram and then to Jafferkhanpet, where they attacked him and robbed his Rs 15,000 worth watch and his mobile phone worth Rs 25,000,” said a police officer.

“A bleeding Navith was dropped off at a ground in Jafferkhanpet. A few hours later, he managed to call his parents from a shop,” added the officer. Following the incident, a complaint was filed with the TP Chathiram police station. During the probe, it was revealed that Vasavi was pursuing psychology and would visit Chennai often. “Two years ago, she befriended Navith who was pursuing B Com in a private college in the city. On May 6, Vasavi had come to Chennai and met Navith the next day. The duo had a fight and in the melee, Navith took the girl’s cell phone and hit her with the helmet and left,” he said.

“In a bid to take revenge, she hired three men, S Bhaskar, 26, son of a head constable attached to Vadapalani police station, Saravanan of Velachery and Basha from the same locality,” said the officer.

Police traced the men with the help of the registration number of their bike. Saravanan and Bhaskar have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody by a magistrate court. The police also interrogated the woman. A hunt has been launched for Basha.