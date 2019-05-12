Vadapalani flyover to be extended to Ashok Pillar

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State highways department has decided to extend the Vadapalani flyover, covering a distance of 1.7 km, to Ashok Pillar at a cost of Rs 114.12 crore, according to a detailed feasibility report.

This comes after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s announcement in the Assembly following a demand to extend the flyover beyond Lakshman Sruthi junction.

Currently, the existing traffic at this junction is 11,335 passenger car units during peak hour.

It is learnt that the 600-metre bi-directional Vadapalani flyover at the intersection of Jawarharlal Nehru Road and Arcot Road that runs parallel below the viaduct of Chennai Metro Rail near Vadapalani station is to ease traffic on the stretch. However, traffic is clogged at times causing great hardship for the public, sources said.

The stretch is part of the Inner Ring Road, which is an important arterial road of Chennai city that connects southern part of Chennai with Koyambedu Mofussil Bus Terminus and Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus.It also connects northern part of Chennai with Chennai Airport and the road is a lifeline connecting the Central Business District.

The feasibility study analysed three junctions -- Lakshman Sruthi junction, Gokulam park junction and Ashok pillar junction -- from Ashok pillar to Vadapalani of Inner Ring Road . The consultant found that a viable point for grade separator is Lakshman Sruthi junction and other intersections are to be improved by effective traffic management and providing a foot overbridge at Ashok Pillar.

It is learnt that three options were studied. The first option was to have a four-lane grade separator which starts next to Gokulam park signal and ends ahead of the existing Vadapalani grade separator, but this was ruled out as this requires more land acquisition and the construction cost is higher. It is learnt that the construction cost in the first phase is expected to be Rs 145.87 crore and land acquisition alone would cost Rs 50.50 crore.

The second option considered was a four-lane grade separator that starts next to Gokulam park signal and ends before the existing Vadapalani grade separator which could cost the exchequer Rs 142.95 crore and land acquisition cost of nearly Rs 50 crore. This option was also not considered feasible as construction cost and land acquisition cost was high.

The third option which was considered was a four-lane grade separator that starts next to Gokulam Park signal and ends before the existing Vadapalani grade separator with 3.5 pc gradient on both sides with a weaving length of 95 metres on Vadapalani side.

The third option is cheaper than the earlier two options and will cost the exchequer Rs 114.12 crore with the land acquisition also working out to be cheaper at Rs 34 crore.