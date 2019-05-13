Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: 50-year-old woman dies as boat capsizes in Pulicat lake 

Police said around 10 persons, all from the fishing community from Royapuram, had gone to Pulicat for a wedding.

Published: 13th May 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fun-filled ride turned tragic for a 50-year-old fisherwoman when the boat she was travelling in along with her relatives capsized at Pulicat lake on Sunday.

Police said around 10 persons, all from the fishing community from Royapuram, had gone to Pulicat for a wedding at Naduvur Madha Kuppam within Thirupalaivanam police station limits.

“On Sunday around 2 pm they decided to go for a boat ride after attending the wedding. They hired a boat owned by Ravi for `600 and around 5 pm as they were returning to the shore another boat owned by one Gugan, 28, hit their boat from behind and all ten fell into the water,” said a police officer.  However, Ravi tried to save the nine. One woman drowned. 

Police identified the survived victims as,  K Periyanagasami, 47, his wife Shakila, 43 and his son Johnson, 17, L Ramya, 24 and her husband Loutherraj, 26,  R Sagayamary,40, S Justin, 18, R Vimal, 16, J Susan, 8.
The deceased was identified as Mary, wife of John.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp