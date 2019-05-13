Chennai: 50-year-old woman dies as boat capsizes in Pulicat lake 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fun-filled ride turned tragic for a 50-year-old fisherwoman when the boat she was travelling in along with her relatives capsized at Pulicat lake on Sunday.

Police said around 10 persons, all from the fishing community from Royapuram, had gone to Pulicat for a wedding at Naduvur Madha Kuppam within Thirupalaivanam police station limits.

“On Sunday around 2 pm they decided to go for a boat ride after attending the wedding. They hired a boat owned by Ravi for `600 and around 5 pm as they were returning to the shore another boat owned by one Gugan, 28, hit their boat from behind and all ten fell into the water,” said a police officer. However, Ravi tried to save the nine. One woman drowned.

Police identified the survived victims as, K Periyanagasami, 47, his wife Shakila, 43 and his son Johnson, 17, L Ramya, 24 and her husband Loutherraj, 26, R Sagayamary,40, S Justin, 18, R Vimal, 16, J Susan, 8.

The deceased was identified as Mary, wife of John.