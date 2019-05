Nirmal bowls Gopalapuram cc to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left arm spinner Nirmal Kumar’s 4 for 17 propelled Gopalapuram CC to beat Sumangali Homes by four wickets in the 50th All-India YSCA trophy cricket tournament. Brief scores: Sumangali Homes 77 all out in 29 overs (Nirmal kumar 4/17) lost to Gopalapuram CC 78/6 in 17.2 ovs (Siva Shankar 34 n.o., David 4/26). MoM: Nirmal Kumar. Indian Bank 99 all out in 27.5 ovs (Bargav 3/20) lost to Prahlad CC 103/4 in 19.3 ovs(Sureshkumar 33, SS Keshav Krishna 35). MoM: Bargav. Chromepet CC 82 all out in 21 ovs (Manikandan 4/7) lost to Little Hearts 84/2 in 11.5 ovs (Ashwin 47).

MoM: Manikandan Prithivi stars for Sundar CC A Prithivi Raj’s 93 came in handy for Sundar CC to thrash Ebenezer CA by 156 runs in the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League championship. Brief scores: I Division: Sundar CC 220/9 in 45 ovs ( A Prithvi Raj 93, C Kubendran 34, S Arvind 5/42) bt Ebenezer CA 64 in 18.1 ovs (B Praneesh 4/20, V Jawahar 4/30). Dinesh shines R Dinesh’s 6 for 5 helped Fine Star CA to hammer SRMC RI & RC by 151 runs in the 10th Thiruvallur DCA- Gopu Memorial T20 knockout tournament.

Brief scores: 2nd Round: Thiruvallur CC 120/7 in 20 ovs (P Lithish Kumar 29, G Sathish Kumar 25, R Rohit Ram 4/7) lost to Standard CC 122/1 in 15.3 ovs (V Akshay 58 n.o., R Vijaya Kumar 50). Fine Star CA 165/6 in 20 ovs (Hemanthkumar Gopi 27, V David 32, Akash Sumra 44, G Gogul 39 n.o., R Ratheesh Babu 3/31) bt SRMC RI & RC 14 in 5.4 ovs (R Dinesh 6/5, Akash Sumra 3/3). Kamal shocks Sriram Kamalakannan of Cue Zone inflicted a 3-1 defeat upon Sriram of TNBSA in the best of 5 encounter of the N Manimaran and Kishan Kothari Memorial-SVS Club Open snooker championship here on Sunday.

Results: Venkateswara Rao (SVS Club) bt Siddarth (SOS) 36-12, 34-56, 62-55, 67-22; Sulthan Ibrahim (Impact) bt Aditya (Cues & Yous) 56-7, 46-60, 18-55, 63-37, 56-31; Sikkander (Cue Ball City) bt Vijay (Cue Zone) 70-26, 62-48, 78-34; Prem (Red 15) bt Hruthick (Pot Black) 58-19, 79-18, 57- 37; Madan (Cue Zone) bt Vikram (MRC) 70-39, 58-22, 68-38; Roshan (Cues & Yous) bt Rizwan (Nellore) 51-6, 56-18, 55-10; Saleem (Snook City) bt Prakash (Q-lounge) 79-36, 34-74, 70- 31, 65-55; Abhinav (Buddys) bt Nelson (Snook City) 53-48, 53-21, 60-15; Sharath (Q-Lounge) bt Srinath (Impact) 68-35, 54-47, 41-30; Kamalakannan (Cue Zone) bt Sriram (TNBSA) 32-64, 58-50, 65-20, 85-50.