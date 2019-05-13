Pops!: A book on complexities of a father-son bond

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Very few children’s books deal with estranged parents, and very few Indian authors have taken up the torch. Crossword Book Award winner Balaji Venkataraman fills this gap with his latest book Pops! published by Duckbill Books. The book tracks the relationship between V Arun, a class 1 or 2 student, and his father, Venkatesh. Having never previously met his father, Arun finally begins to form a bond with his father during their court-appointed visitations at a visiting centre. Venkataraman hits the nail on the head in his depiction of a south Indian, middle-class family. The story, for one, is strongly set in Chennai. Arun’s relationship with his mother is as complex and sweet as all mother-son relationships are, with an entire chapter dedicated to fleshing this out.

The onomatopoeia running through the book, seen when the children snap their fingers or when Arun performs his role in the school play as a cop, only reinforces the existence of a father, or ‘Pops’, in a child’s life. Arun hears pops all around him, and yet still calls his father ‘the Man’. This almost claustrophobic repetition of the sound reflects the clutter in a child’s mind, and Venkataraman presents this to the reader in a simple way. For a book targeted towards class 5 to class 8 students, Pops! somehow presents a story that many children can relate to in an incredibly bland manner. Although centred around the father and son’s new relationship, Pops! fails to show this in a meaningful manner. In 100 pages, Arun goes from hating his father to loving him, but this quick transformation is lost on the reader. Arun bears no resentment towards his father for failing to be present in his early years, and no conversation of addressing this issue is held by the two.

Actions speak louder than words, and the father shows up for Arun’s school play, but Arun has, by this time, already warmed up to a man he has had no contact with earlier. This, aside from very sudden time jumps and a vocabulary that seems very advanced for a sevenyear- old, bogs down an otherwise ambitious attempt at producing literature that caters to children from separated parents. Simple and easy to read, this book will keep children entertained within its minimalist covers.