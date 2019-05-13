Home Cities Chennai

This film ‘enables’ faith through the filter of art

The Baltazar Theatre aims to create conditions for people with disabilities to earn a living using their talent.

Published: 13th May 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Down Syndrome

Hungarian documentary film Lend Me Your Eyes, Baltazars aims to create awareness on Down Syndrome. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  “This is an important example of how people born with mental disabilities can integrate fully in society,” said Ferenc Jari, Consul General of Hungary in Mumbai on Friday at the introduction of the award-winning Hungarian documentary film, Lend Me Your Eyes, Baltazars, which aims to create awareness on Down Syndrome. The Honorary Consul of Hungary in Chennai in association with the Down Syndrome Federation of India and the Consulate General of Hungary in Mumbai introduced the film which traces the journey of the actors to Tamil Nadu and to the Vaiteeswaran Koil temple in 2015. “In January 2018, the film won the best director’s prize in the documentary film category at the Jaipur International Film Festival,” said Jari.

“The film is the first ever Hungarian film shot entirely in Tamil Nadu and produced with Tamil dubbing and English subtitles. Baltazar Theatre has always been committed to Indian culture and spirituality. The spirituality and faith that radiates from Tamil Nadu is overwhelming.” The actors expressed how Tamil Nadu is one of the ‘rare spots’ in today’s world where faith has an overwhelming presence which is what created a very strong spiritual bond linking them to Tamil Nadu. “The members of the Baltazar Theatre, founded 21 years ago, are professional, but actors with mental disabilities. The film lets us see faith through the filter of art and monitor how artists with mental disabilities of the Hungarian theatre embrace the spirituality of south India,” said Dora Elek, the director of the award-winning documentary and founder of the Baltazar Theatre Company.

The Baltazar Theatre aims to create conditions for people with disabilities to earn a living using their talent. Their ultimate objective is to ensure that social judgement on people with mental disabilities changes. Some of their performances are linked to Indian culture and one of their most successful plays, Happy Hour, has karma as its central topic. “Art can cast the focus on their talents,” Elek said. “Art has strong integrative power and is an area of life where diversity is a virtue. It has the power to make the invisible, visible. I want people to know that these are actors who are doing this for professional purposes and not for therapeutic purposes.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Film chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp