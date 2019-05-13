Home Cities Chennai

Two youth run over by truck after falling from bike

Published: 13th May 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two youngsters died and another was injured in a road accident in Kancheepuram on Friday.
Three youngsters were riding triples on a two-wheeler without wearing helmet. At Pudunelli, the trio fell off the bike and a private bus coming in the opposite direction ran over them and two died said a police source. 

The accident was recorded in the CCTV camera which showed the three youngsters- Ravi Kumar, Venkatesan and Baskar going towards Kancheepuram from Pudunelli. 
Ravi Kumar was said to riding the two-wheeler. The other two were riding pillion. Suddenly, he lost control of the vehicle and fell. Footage showed a bus coming in the opposite direction trying to overtake an auto and running over the youngsters. 

Bus passengers immediately rushed the three to a hospital where doctors declared Ravi Kumar and Venkatesan ‘brought dead’. Baskar is undergoing treatment. 

