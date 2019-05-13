Want to try some bite-sized health?

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Postpartum nutty ladoos sat pretty on crafted papers, assorted slices of carrot and cranberry cakes were meticulously placed in a glass bowl, chunks of brownies with a dollop of vanilla ice-cream were arranged on a plate, and bottles of freshly made protein smoothies and energy bars were lined up. AkiMi’s Gourmet was the talk of the town at a recent pop-up. Healthy made tasty Started by two childhood friends and food lovers, Akila Vankalapati and Midhila Raavi, the Instagram label is only a month old.

“Both of us hail from Bellary town. I had visited my hometown when I was pregnant last year. My mother made 200 postpartum ladoos, which is said to be good for the bones, back pain and consists of calcium. That concept wasn’t popular in Chennai. So we tried and tested recipes — the result of which is our energy bites. The ladoos consist of six varieties of plant-based seeds and seven varieties of nuts,” said Akila, co-founder. Her partner Midhila takes care of the brand in Hyderabad. “People often refuse to opt for healthy alternatives. But if the ingredients are used in the right proportions and the product tastes good, then they don’t mind giving it a shot.

This was common feedback from our clients.” Made of edible gum, postpartum energy bites are the ideal diet for pregnant and lactating mothers for a boosting energy and milk production. Their health bites menu includes cocoa pistachio bites, cranberry almond bites, and dark chocolate and peanut butter bites. “Our ingredients are premium and sourced from selective markets in the city. For instance, coconut flour used in cocoa pistachio bites is made out of the white layer of coconut. It is dehydrated for ten hours and then grounded.

The flour is rich in manganese content and lauric acid which is required for vitamin absorption in the body,” she said. Cranberry almond bites are said to act as an exfoliant. It has vitamin A and B that boosts collagen production for skin protection. Of cheat eats and staples Granola bars are said to lower cholesterol levels, regulate digestion, aid in weight loss and improve the health of the heart. “Our breakfast granola is a handy option for working professionals to carry around. The inspiration for trying out recipes comes from our families. Cooking and tasting run in our genes. My grandparents grew up eating bajra and jowar roti. They are in the pink of their health even at this age. We continue to eat these staples on a regular basis. What’s expensive in the market is our daily food at home.

People are going back to the roots,” shared Akila. To give a balanced menu, the duo has introduced some cheat bites and smoothies. Akila’s carrot cakes are moist and flavourful. It’s a must try for cinnamon and nut lovers. The brownies, known for their lightness, perfect balance of sugar and abundance of almonds, are sold like hotcakes. The strawberry cake with a crusty topping crumbles and melts in your mouth with every bite. Among their highlights are vegan and organic smoothies. Popeye smoothie with a dose of spinach, their childhood favourite, is close to their heart. Other options are pineapple, strawberry and breakfast smoothies. They will soon be introducing bajra roti. “We might be a new start-up but we never compromise on quality. Right from packaging to delivering — everything is done professionally,” she said.