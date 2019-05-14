Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Super Mom 2019: Super mummas take over the ramp

Coinciding with Mother’s Day, the 14th edition of the Chennai Super Mom 2019 was held at Grand Square Mall in Velachery on Sunday.

A participant striding the ramp

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coinciding with Mother’s Day, the 14th edition of the Chennai Super Mom 2019 was held at Grand Square Mall in Velachery on Sunday. The event, conducted by IRIS GLAM in association with Eldia Pure Coconut Oil and Butterfly Appliances, was a chance for the participants to show off their skills to win the title of ‘Super Mom’.

In addition to an overall personality quiz, an advertisement slogan competition, a cooking video competition and a competition on fashion were conducted.

“When it comes to events for mothers, most competitions are cooking competitions. I thought to myself, ‘But a mother is much more than that. She has many skills’. So we added more competitions,” said Latha Krishna, founder, IRIS GLAM. The slogan competition required participants to create a slogan for Eldia Pure Coconut Oil on the spot.

For N Suchitra, who won third place in the slogan competition, it was all in the family. “My eldest son works in marketing, my younger son just finished his MBA and my husband also knows a little bit about marketing, advertising, and is very good at it. So you could say it is in the family,” said the 53-year-old, adding that her children motivated her to take part in the event.

