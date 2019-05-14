Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: TASMAC shops irk Old Washermenpet residents

By OMJASVIN M D
CHENNAI: Three TASMAC outlets functioning in close proximity to residential areas and educational institutions in Old Washermenpet of North Chennai, have created an unsafe and unhygienic atmosphere for the residents, especially children and women.
The residents say the liquor shops even attract school and college students, and in the nights, miscreants in inebriated condition cause public disturbance.

Rule 8 (1) of the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003, says no shop shall be established in municipal corporations and municipalities within a distance of 50 metres and in other areas, 100 metres from any place of worship or educational institutions.
However, a TASMAC outlet has been functioning just within 20 metres from the North Madras Middle School on Thiruvottriyur High Road and another from Mayor Basudev Street, very close to Sir Theagaraya College and Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School. 

‘‘People in huge numbers get drunk in the nights and urinate just outside our houses. The corporation authorities come to clear the place, weekly once or twice but there hasn’t been a permanent solution for a decade now,’’ said a resident in Mayor Basudev Street, who did not wish to be named.
Located just behind the busy Maharani Bus Stand, the wine shop causes big-time disturbance to the commuters boarding the bus. ‘‘Men dawdle around and tend to fall on the public who pass by that way. They also involve in brawls and use abusive language,’’ he said. 
There are hospitals, temples, provision stores, restaurants, theatres, medical and pet clinics located very close to the TASMAC shops. 

Women find it hard to go to the market or catch buses as the alcoholics who come to drink, urinate outside the wine shops in large numbers. ‘‘We sometimes take roundabout routes to walk back home just to avoid the reeking smell of urine near these wine shops,’’ a 28-year-old office goer and a resident in the area said.
‘‘Sometimes when women pass by, the alcoholics cat-call or stare at them,’’ she said, adding, ‘‘Students from nearby colleges too are seen buying alcohol from these shops.’’  

Not far away from Mayor Basudev St is M S Naidu St, which has a big TASMAC shop with a bar attached. ‘‘Every night, about 50 to 100 two-wheelers come from different areas to this bar and park them haphazardly in the narrow streets. Hence, four-wheelers, especially water tankers are not able to come in,’’ said a resident in Shanmugarayan Street, who did not wish to be named. ‘‘Water tankers and app-based taxis cancel on coming to our street because of bikes blocking the way,’’ he said. ‘‘We fear to complain because big liquor barons run these TASMACS, and when we had complained on a few occasions earlier, the police were keen on only identifying who the complainant was,’’ he said. 

Students from primary to higher secondary school, pass by this wine shop to attend tuition during the nights and seeing the people lying down on streets after getting drunk, they fear to go alone, said a tuition teacher in the area, who did not wish to be named. 

