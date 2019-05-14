Chennai: Toddler falls off terrace, succumbs to injuries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy who fell from the terrace of a house at Choolaimedu died in hospital on Sunday. Police said that on May 4, Mohammed Nazeer was sitting on the terrace watching his two older siblings play with a ball.

“The victim’s brother had dropped the ball down and gone to take it when Mohammed peeped from the terrace and fell down,” said a police officer. The parents of the child--Moideen, a car driver, and Bhanu--rushed him to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital, Egmore, where he succumbed on Sunday.