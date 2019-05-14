Home Cities Chennai

‘Kallege’ admissions open

The Internet Generation’s (TIG) offshoot project — Kallege Kaparam Kalturals aims to create a space for people to relive their college days

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several blankets and pillows are strewn all over The Internet Generation’s (TIG) terrace. Under a thatched roof with string lights, a team of performers mimic the shows played on HBO and the audience howl with laughter. Kallege Kaparam Kalturals, hosted by TIG and sponsored by Dunzo and Monster, was held in T Nagar on Sunday.

“Most people stop participating in cultural events right after college. We wanted to bring it back. We hope to start a whole new scene where people can host cultural events, similar to the open mic events that are held in the city,” said Arjun Manohar, co-founder, TIG. Events such as channel surfing, where a team attempts to mimic a channel on television, shipwreck, where individuals debate with the judge to get a life jacket off a sinking ship, and a beatboxing tournament were conducted. According to Sanjay Bharadwaj, a 17-year-old participant, such events are a welcome change.

“We usually have certain restrictions when it comes to college cultural events — in terms of language, content and time. Here, we can do whatever we want. I also feel as though these kinds of events won’t saturate the market because we get to really push ourselves and try out things,” he said. Around 35 participants and 70 audience members took part in the event. The event was conducted in an informal fashion — friends would call on their friend’s name, a few audience members would cheer on a struggling performer, and hoot loudly when a performer did well.

“More so than cultural events, I miss spending time with and jamming with my friends. I was a member of the college band, so I really wish we could meet up again and perform. This is a great opportunity to do that,” said Ramkumar S, a 23-year-old who took part in the event.

