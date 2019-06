Neena, Anupama advance in snooker championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Neena Praveen of Cues and Yous and Anupama R of Mylapore Club won their firstround matches in style, at the N Manimaran and Kishan Ko t h a r i Memorial SVS Club O p e n s n o o k e r championship here on Monday. N e e n a defeated Ajees of Cue Zone 3-1, while Anupama blanked John of Hosur 3-0. Results: Shoaib (Cue Ball) bt Riyas (Q-Lounge) 17- 49, 58-66, 69-52, 61-31, 55-52; Ameen (Snooker Shot) bt Radesh (YMCA) 62-34, 4-49, 65-29, 52-18; Vikram Venkat (Snook City) bt Kamal (Cue Zone) 57-56, 75- 33, 68-33; Neena Praveen (Cues & Yous) bt Ajees (Cue Zone) 70-27, 14-74, 83-50, 81-53; Sulthan Ibrahim (Impact) bt M Rajendran (SVS Club) 58-45, 59-24, 59- 30; Manoj Dasarathan (Towers Club) bt Prem (Red 15) 55-22, 26-70, 62-34, 37-62, 46-43; Anupama R (Mylapore Club) bt John (Hosur) 65-50, 65-55, 51-26; Kankan Shashmi (Uttar Pradesh) bt Sarfaraz (Impact) 64-1, 100-27, 64-20); Sikkander (Q Ball City) bt Dharmaraj (Dharmapuri) 60-42, 70-8, 81-44.

Arunachalam shines

Arunachalam’s 4 for 38 paved the way for AVM Rajeshwari school to beat St Patrick’s school by eight wickets in the 50th All-India YSCA trophy cricket tournament.

Brief scores: St Patrick’s school 122/8 in 30 ovs (Sabarinath 35, Arunachalam 4/38) lost to AVM Rajeshwari 126/2 in23.2 ovs (Sam Immanuel 60 n.o., Keshav Balaji 34). MoM: Arunachalam. Shivaji CC 166/9 in 30 ovs (Ajith Shivaji 43, Aravindan Amar 4/30) lost to Amar CC 167/3 in 21.5 ovs (Prasath 50, Amar Shetty 49). MoM: Aravindan Amar.

Apollo Tyres win

A Prithviraj’s 4 for 23 propelled Apollo Tyres to hammer Ashok Leyland by 143 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial leaguecum- knock-out tournament.

Brief scores: Royal Enfield 163/8 in 30 ovs (Kaleeswaran 35, Pradeep 30) lost to RR Donnelley 166/8 in 27.2 ovs (NM Premkumar 45, Naveen 43 n.o., Natarajan 4/32). MoM: NM Premkumar. Apollo Tyres 202/8 in 30 ovs (C Kubendran 46, Vinoth 25, Sreeram 31, Mathan 37) bt Ashok Leyland 59 all out in 17.4 ovs (A Prithviraj 4/23, Pranesh 3/14, Sudanthiraraj 3/14). MoM: A Prithviraj. RR Donnelley 178 all out in 27.4 ovs (NM Premkumar 41, Arun Santhanam 40, Naveen 37, Ananth 31, Kiran 3/31, Ragul 3/39) bt Servion Global Solutions 140 all out in 28.2 ovs (VV Manjunath 40, Ranjith 3/47). MoM: NM Premkumar.

Chandra sparkles

Riding on left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar’s 5 for 11, Fine Star CA defeated Standard CC by 69 runs in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Fine Star CA 133 in 40.3 ovs (K Barath Kumar 40, R Rohit Ram 4/31) bt Standard CC 64 in 30.1 ovs (DT Chandrasekar 5/11, Akash Sumra 3/23). Ambattur CC 204/8 in 45 ovs (T Prapanch Maharajan 52, P Deeyaneswara Moorthy 36) bt MAS CC 118 in 36.5 ovs (S Parvesh Goutham 39, M Rakesh 34, S Gokul 4/21).