Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Corporation sets a ‘fine’ example for residents

In the fortnight between April 18 and May 1, the civic body collected penalty worth more than `10 lakh for dumping waste in public spaces

Published: 15th May 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

waste

Image for representational purpose only.

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the last week of April, the Gujarat civic body slapped a fine on a man for spitting on the streets. Although Chennai residents may get away with this offence, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has been actively penalising residents for dumping garbage and construction and demolition (C&D) waste in public spaces. 

The civic body has collected Rs 1.43 crore for C&D waste and Rs 92.64 lakh for garbage from offenders since January 2017. In the fortnight between April 18 and May 1, 2019, a fine of Rs 3,77,000 from 754 places was collected for garbage disposal and Rs 6,48,000 from 324 places has been collected for C&D.
According to the penalty structure based on the Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules 2016 enacted by the Central government to regulate the management of solid wastes, GCC has been collecting a fine of Rs 500 for throwing garbage in public spaces and Rs 2,000 for dumping building debris.

“Solid waste is adversely affecting the city. It is a question of dignified living. We will further intensify the penalty drive this year. Already meetings are being conducted regularly on the issue,” said a senior Corporation official.

There are totally 15 designated dumping stations for C&D waste, one in each zone. When dumped anywhere else other than the station, Corporation levies penalty. However, industry players complain that they are not aware of these places. 

“The SWM rules also state that the Corporation must publicise the provision of the laws through the media of signs, advertisement, leaflets, announcement on radio and television, newspaper articles and through any other appropriate means, so that all citizens will have the opportunity to become informed about their legal duties and about Corporation’s recycling, refuse and anti-litter services and fines. However, we do not know about anything. First, the Corporation must create awareness,” said K Balakrishnan, a builder. 

Though the garbage issue has been taken care of, problems, like spitting and urinating in the public, must also come under scanner, suggest public. 

“While the Corporation is already planning to intensify the garbage penalty drive, they must also take steps towards public nuisance like spitting. However, it is ultimately self-responsibility that brings the change, but accountability aids the change,” said R Menaka, a civic activist in Velachery. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Chennai Corporation chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp