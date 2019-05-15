Chennai: Govt plans to legalise boating in Pulicat to curb illegal joyrides

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the recent drowning of a 40-year-old woman and increasing cases of boat capsize as illegal joy rides continue unchecked despite the ban in the Pulicat lake, the State government is contemplating legalisation of boating with adequate safeguards and promoting tourism.



The Tiruvallur district administration has banned boating in the lake since 2011 after 22 people died while going on a boat ride. But still, a section of fishermen continues to take tourists in their boats without any safety measures. The authorities also turn a blind eye to this trend, making an allowance for the livelihood of fishermen.

For long, tourism project in Pulicat has been a non-starter due to the apathy of tourism department officials. Though a boathouse was constructed with funds from the Union Ministry of Tourism under the Destination Development Scheme to promote it as an ‘adventure tourism destination’, the facility was never put to use and currently in dilapidated condition.



Fisheries Commissioner GS Sameeran told Express that it would better to create a good ecosystem with adequate safeguards rather than fishermen undertaking unregulated boating activity, which may lead to mishaps.

“The Fisheries department has been promoting water sports activities and training fishermen. Excellent infrastructure has been created in Rameswaram, Nagapattinam and Thoothukudi where we partnered with different stake-holders. Pulicat being one of the largest brackish water lakes in the country definitely has huge potential. I will take up the issue with the Tourism department,” Sameeran said.



Chief Wildlife Warden Sanjay Kumar Srivastava also said the Forest department had no objection to promotion of eco-tourism in Pulicat Lake, which is part of the Pulicat Bird Sanctuary. “We are contemplating undertaking community-based tourism activities working alongside other line departments.”

Pulicat fishermen alleged that for years they had been requesting the Tourism department and Tiruvallur district authorities to regularise boating and create an alternative livelihood on the lines of Muthukadu boat house. However, all requests fell on deaf years.



Durai Mahendran, secretary, Tiruvallur Maavatta Paarambariya Aikiya Meenavar Sangam, said tourists could not be transported through fishing boats, which are designed to handle 500 kg cargo and can easily topple. This was the reason why boating was banned after the 2011 incident.



“The Tourism or Forest department can introduce boat rides and engage fishermen detailing the safeguards to be complied with, distance to be travelled etc. This will create an alternative livelihood for the fishermen, besides curbing illegal boat rides,” Mahendran said.

Drop in fish catch the reason

The depleting fish produce and poverty are driving fishermen to organise illegal boat rides and night stays in the estuary.

With Pulicat bar mouth constantly choking due to heavy desilting, the numbers of prawn and mullet fish which are major species found here have drastically fallen. There are about 30,000 fishermen living in 52 fishing hamlets located around the Pulicat lake.

The silt in Pulicat lake is so bad that the fishing vessels are struggling to venture into the sea. Many have to physically tow the boats. The depth has gone down below one metre and the lake bed is clearly visible in some portions.

2011 tragedy in Pulicat

A joy ride turned into a tragedy for 22 members of a family, when a boat capsized in Pulicat lake, about 60 km from Chennai, on December 25, 2011. Only three boys were rescued out of the 25 present in the boat. The victims were from Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur and were on a pleasure trip